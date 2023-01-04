Call for speed limit on A63 to be cut to 50mph after spate of accidents

Councillors are calling for the speed limit to be lowered to 50mph on a stretch of the A63 in Yorkshire following a spate of accidents.

They are asking National Highways to consider slashing the 70mph speed limit on the dual carriageway between Hessle and South Cave as part of efforts to cut the number of accidents and improve air quality.

Dale ward councillor Richard Meredith said there had been around 10 accidents in the last couple of months, including a fatality and a serious injury.

He said: “People do perceive that it is getting worse and have asked us to do something about it.

There has been a spate of accidents on the A63

"If the speed limit drops by 20 miles an hour it will add two or three minutes to a journey to Hull, which is a lot less than the hour and a half added if you are involved in an accident.”

Councillors say as well as the devastating impact of deaths and serious injuries on those involved and their families, the disruption also gridlocks villages along the route and causes delays for residents and difficulties exiting side roads.

The new Humberside Police headquarters building at Melton houses the vehicles that use the A63 to respond to the most urgent incidents in the whole of Humberside, and councillors are concerned that reduced access to the highway network could delay members of the public from getting the help they need,

South Hunsley ward councillor Julie Abraham said they were also concerned about particulate matter given off from tyres and brakes.

She said: "Whilst dangerous nitrogen dioxide might reduce in the future with the increased use of electric vehicles, levels of particulate matter (PM) are unlikely to reduce and this is a real concern given all of the major industrial sites being approved alongside the A63 both east and west of Hull, which can only increase PM into our atmosphere.

"Schoolchildrens’ lungs are of course particularly susceptible to the impact of particulate matter."

