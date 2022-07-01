The blaze occurred on the ground floor bar area of a building at Calls Landing in The Calls, Leeds, according to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident was reported at around 4am on Friday morning, and crews used four hose reels to fight the fire.

A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reads: "Incident was made persons reported and crews evacuated a neighbouring building, but after a search it was found that no persons were involved."

The Calls Landing building [Image: Google]

Crews from Hunslet Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station, and Moortown Fire Station were in attendance.