Cameron Shaw was a boxing champion from York, but drowned while snorkelling in Australia last month. He was on holiday in Cairns when the tragic accident happened on October 24. The 25-year-old, who was also known as Cam, was living out his dream of snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef when he died in a ‘tragic accident’, a fundraising page set up in his honour says.

It has been set up to support the family with the costs of flying his body back home from Australia, with more than £13,000 already raised. The GoFundMe page says he was a ‘ beloved friend, boyfriend, brother, grandson and son’.

The page has been set up by York-based Chloe Risdale. It says: “It has now being over two weeks since Cam tragically passed away. Unfortunately his body is still in Australia. The cost of bringing him home is undeniably going to be expensive and no parents should ever feel the burden on their shoulders of bringing their child back home.

Cam Shaw tragically died in Australia

“We are setting up this fundraiser to help get Cam home and have the send off he truly deserves.

“Cam was the most genuine, selfless, kind hearted, strong, independent person you could ever wish to meet, in the 25 years he spent on this Earth he achieved so much and completed a lot of his life dreams, including snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef where he sadly passed away. No one will ever be able to fix the hole thats left in all of our hearts. But to raise money on behalf of Cam and to get him home and put to rest is something we all wish for so dearly.”

Cameron won the ABA elite 60kg title in 2018, and also won a gold medal at the Hivdovre Box Cup in Denmark in 2017.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police previously said: "Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding his death, however, it is believed non-suspicious. Queensland Police will prepare a report for the coroner after the body of a man was located at a reef off Cairns at about midday on Monday (Oct 24)."

