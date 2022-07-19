Camblesforth house fire: Inquest confirms cause of death of retired teacher and solicitor son

Muriel Sim, 84, and Iain Scott Sim, 53, both died when the fire broke out at the family home at 6 Manor Close in Camblesforth, near Selby, on June 19.
Mrs Sim's other son, John, is believed to have escaped the blaze.
The inquest, which has been adjourned for a full hearing at a later date, established that Mrs Sim died of the effects of fire and Mr Sim of smoke inhalation. Both were identified by their dental records.
Mrs Sim, nee Buchan, was born in Aberdeenshire and Mr Sim in York.
Her occupation was given as a retired teacher while Mr Sim worked as a solicitor.
Mrs Sim was widowed and her husband, retired GP Dr John Wilson Sim, died in hospital earlier this year. Mr Sim was unmarried.