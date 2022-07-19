Camblesforth house fire: Inquest confirms cause of death of retired teacher and solicitor son

An inquest has opened into the deaths of a widowed mother and her son in a house fire in North Yorkshire.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:21 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:23 am

Muriel Sim, 84, and Iain Scott Sim, 53, both died when the fire broke out at the family home at 6 Manor Close in Camblesforth, near Selby, on June 19.

Mrs Sim's other son, John, is believed to have escaped the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The inquest, which has been adjourned for a full hearing at a later date, established that Mrs Sim died of the effects of fire and Mr Sim of smoke inhalation. Both were identified by their dental records.

Manor Close, Camblesforth

Read More

Read More
UK heatwave: Yorkshire braced for 'crazy' 41C today - 5C above current record

Mrs Sim, nee Buchan, was born in Aberdeenshire and Mr Sim in York.

Her occupation was given as a retired teacher while Mr Sim worked as a solicitor.

Mrs Sim was widowed and her husband, retired GP Dr John Wilson Sim, died in hospital earlier this year. Mr Sim was unmarried.

North YorkshireYorkAberdeenshire