A Yorkshire mother who escaped a hotel fire that claimed two lives said her 10-year-old son still suffered from anxiety and had trouble sleeping, five years later.

Hannah Munns was staying at the Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond with her husband and then five-year-old son when the fire broke out in December 2017.

They were in a room opposite Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, from London, who died when flames tore through the five-star hotel. Mr Dyson was originally from Wetherby and Mr Midgley originally from Leeds.

A fatal accident inquiry was held at Paisley Sheriff Court last year to establish if lessons could be learned from the incident.

Two guests died in the Cameron House Hotel fire, sparked by the remains of a log fire being dumped in a cupboard next to kindling. Picture: PA

Now Sheriff Thomas McCartney has said there were “a number of defects in systems of working that contributed to the accident resulting in the deaths” and he made a number of recommendations.

Mrs Munns said although she and her family managed to escape, the fire had a major impact on her son.

She told the BBC: “It has been horrendous. What I am most emotional about is my son.

“He was five and is now 10 and he still doesn’t sleep. He won’t be away from us. He won’t stay away from us.

“He won’t do all the things a normal 10-year-old would do because he has experienced that moment that you realise you are not going to live forever.

“He learnt at five years old that these things can go wrong and has really serious anxiety issues. It breaks my heart that he has learnt so young that these things can go wrong. It impacts his life, day in, day out.”

The fire started after hot ashes from a fireplace were put in a concierge cupboard in the main reception area.

Hotel operator Cameron House Resort (Loch Lomond) was fined £500,000, while night porter Christopher O’Malley was given community service.

In his 122-page determination, Mr McCartney ruled all operators in Scotland should “have robustprocedures to ensure ash fromopen fires is removed and disposed of in a safe manner, avoiding the risk of fires started by the careless disposal of ash”.

He also recommended the Scottish Government consider introducing a sprinkler system – or “active fire suppression” – to be made a requirement when historic buildings are converted into hotels.

Mr McCartney concluded Mr Midgley and Mr Dyson died as a result of the “inhalation of smoke and fire gases due to the fire”.