As the new owner of The Ridings Shopping Centre announces their plans for the revival of the ‘once thriving’ mall in the heart of Wakefield, you’ve been sharing your memories of the landmark city centre destination.

The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield was the first of its kind when it opened on October 17, 1983. The centre included an American-inspired food court, the first glass wall climber lift which was a replica of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta, and became a template for other shopping centres across the UK.

On hearing the news of family-run ZF Properties, based in Wetherby, buying the shopping centre, most people reacted positively online.

Kim Williams said: “I am really excited The Ridings really needed someone with family in mind running it.”

The Ridings Shopping Centre today

Another social media user commented: “The Ridings has so much potential.”

People were also quick to comment with their fond memories of the much-loved West Yorkshire ‘institution.’

David Jim Morris said: “Can we have the indoor pond back too?”

Many people similarly reflected on the food court and the pond including Michella Allerton.

The Ridings Shopping Centre in 1983 when people used to queue up to enter

She said: “Absolutely amazing news, I remember many a childhood Saturday going into the ridings to the food court and watching the fish. Can’t wait to see what happens.”

Shayne Carr agreed asking to “bring back the food court.”

Helen Broadhead also remembered The Ridings when it first opened in Wakefield.

“The glass lift, the fish pond and the food court were lovely. I moved away from Wakefield in 1991 and when I visited The Ridings several years later I couldn't believe how much it had gone downhill. Here's to its successful revival.”

The Ridings Shopping Centre's food court

Malcolm Cowing said he was involved in the PR and public opening of the Ridings Shopping Centre for the developer Capital & Counties “way back.”

He added: “Starting to look like the concept of big shopping malls is now is in decline generally largely due to the growth of online retail,” and he also blamed councils for the heavy parking fees in cities.

Clare Jennings is optimistic however that the new owners can turn into a “thriving place once again.”

“Used to love going to The Ridings as a teenager; shopping, meeting up with friends, having lunch in the food court in the late 80s - such a shame it’s like a ghost town now.”

The Ridings Shopping Centre in 1983

Chris Haigh said: “I recall how different it was (for Wakefield) when it opened but I went to university in 83 and recall seeing rundown shopping centres close to brand new ones that looked down and out. Was last in Wakefield about five years back and was so saddened by how many areas, not just the Ridings, were tired, unloved and uninviting.

Best of luck to new owners, hope they make a success of it.”

Linda Noble said: “If this is true then it will be amazing. In the 80s it was closed one Sunday for our band to record a music video. I remember people in the pub that adjoined the centre looking out of the glass doors wondering who we were. Fantastic experience.”

Carla Angel Petts added: “I really hope they bring some indoor seating back. I used to enjoy sitting with my child by the old TK Maxx (now a popular bubble waffle bar).

Jamie Gallivan thinks the new owners ZF Properties should turn The Ridings into a multi-entertainment venue similar to Xscape Castleford with a bowling alley and amusements; whereas others called for it also to be an indoor market hall.

Sally Townsend added on the announcement of the sale: “This is good news; keeping The Ridings in the heart of the city as hopefully a thriving shopping centre again.”

History of The Ridings

The centre itself was built in 1983, before being bought by investment company NewRiver Retail in 2015.

As a result the shopping centre opened a new food court and The Reel Cinema as well as offering reduced rents for independents and food traders. The centre has also launched rooftop allotments, provided open space for community groups to show their skills as well as playing host to film crews, craft stalls and food fayres.

New owner Wetherby-based retail property entrepreneur Zahid Iqbal, of ZF Properties Ltd, who owns several other similar sites in Yorkshire, exclusively told the Yorkshire Post that initially aa ‘back to basics’ approach to business will drive the regeneration.

He said: “A successful retailer needs three things: a good product; good footfall; and low overheads. If you get those three things, you will succeed as a retailer.”

.Mr Iqbal said first he will slash rents and the centre’s service charge.

“Fledgling businesses need a lot of help with start-up costs,” he said.