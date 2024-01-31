Scaffolders in orange high-vis jackets arrived at around quarter to eight on Wednesday, tearing down tiles to expose the blue roof of the luxury complex. Metal poles have been assembled by three workmen around the £200,000 C-shaped building which was set to house a spa pool, toilets and kitchen.

A van belonging to demolition contractors C. Jackson and Sons of Bedford was also parked outside the family home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. The family were ordered to knock down their spa complex because the building did not have planning permission from Central Bedfordshire Council.

Despite appeals from Hannah Ingram-Moore, a planning inspector ruled it was 'at odds' with her Grade II listed home. Captain Tom's daughter and her husband failed to seek a judicial review of the decision and the building was ordered to be removed by February 7.

Demolition contractors start to remove the roof tiles of the controversial £200k spa building in the grounds of Hannah Ingram-Moore's, £1.2m mansion in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

Sir Thomas Moore, popularly known as Captain Tom, was a British Army officer and fundraiser who hit the headlines during the first Covid-19 lockdown. He raised an staggering £39m for the NHS in the run-up to his 100th birthday by walking laps of his garden in April 2020.