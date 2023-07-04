Captain Tom Moore’s daughter accused of using his charity's name to build a spa complex

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter has been accused of building a spa complex in her garden after claiming the building would be used as an office for the charity named after her father, it has been revealed.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 52, and her husband Colin were granted planning permission to build a ‘Captain Tom Building’ on disused tennis courts, next to their Grade II listed seven-bedroom home in the village of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

They said the building would be a home office used by people working for The Captain Tom Foundation and to store her father’s memorabilia, according to a report published by Central Bedfordshire Council.

But planning officers stated “it is clear from the floor plans, that the intended use of the building is an ancillary outbuilding including spa pool” and when they visited the site “the windows were covered, and access to the inside of the building was not possible”.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Mrs Ingram-Moore, a former trustee and chief executive of the foundation, and her husband submitted a retrospective planning application, but it was refused.

A foundation spokeswoman told The Sun: “At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation’s independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation’s name.

"Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them.”

Captain Tom became a hero during the first Covid lockdown in 2020 after raising £38.9m for the NHS by walking around his garden. The ex-Army officer from Keighley was knighted for his efforts prior to his death in 2021, aged 100.

Captain Tom Moore

His family said they set up The Captain Tom Foundation “to continue to inspire people and ensure Tom’s message of hope becomes an enduring legacy”.

But last year, The Charity Commission launched an investigation into the foundation’s arrangements with a business, called Club Nook Limited, which is linked to his daughter and her husband.

The regulator said it is investigating activities which “may have generated significant profit” for Club Nook Limited as well as “ongoing concerns about the trustees’ decision making”.

It previously told the foundation it should not appoint Ms Ingram-Moore as the permanent chief executive on a salary of £100,000 because it was “neither reasonable nor justifiable”.