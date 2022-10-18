Car convoy to join funeral procession of Yorkshire man, 23, killed in crash at cruise event

Connor Richards, from Sheffield, died from his injuries after being struck when a car taking part in a meet on an industrial estate in Scunthorpe lost control and hit around 10 spectators on September 24.

His funeral will take place on November 3 at City Road Cemetery, with all friends and wellwishers invited to attend. A convoy of car enthusiasts will follow the cortege for the young garage worker.

In a heartfelt tribute, his family said: “We as a family are immensely proud of Connor for going out and living his life despite struggling with autism and ADHD. We all want to model ourselves to be like Connor. He was a fantastic human being who never got angry at anyone no matter the wrong doing, and we can be proud that we raised a brilliant and much loved young man.”

Connor Richards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor was passionate about cars and travelled to the cruise event in his Nissan Micra K11 with friends, including pregnant Georgia Wood, 22, from Doncaster, who suffered a bleed to the brain and lost her unborn child in the collision. Another friend, Chloe Boddy, was not seriously hurt. The group had originally planned to go to a meet in Sheffield but changed their minds and drove to Scunthorpe instead.