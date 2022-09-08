Car flips onto its side as crash shuts major road in Yorkshire village

Police and paramedics were called to Church Street, Armthorpe, near Doncaster, last night following the collision which closed the main route through the village.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We can confirm there was a collision on Church Street at about 5.30pm which involved a car and a parked car.”

No further details about the incident have been released and the condition of the driver is not known.