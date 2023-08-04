All Sections
Caravan and shopping trolley in pile of rubbish ordered to be cleared up from home

The owners of a home in a Holderness village have been told to get rid of a pile of rubbish which includes gas canisters, a caravan and a shopping trolley.
By Joe Gerrard
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST

East Riding Council has ordered the owner of the home in Thorneycroft Road, Thorngumbald, to clear the pile of rubbish and cut back overgrown plants.

A council spokesperson said the owner had been given clear instructions on the steps they must take to clear the land.

The section 215 notice served by the council on the home’s owner comes into effect on Saturday, August 26.

Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart (centre) with South West Holderness ward\'s Cllr Sue Steel and Cllr John Dennis.Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart (centre) with South West Holderness ward\'s Cllr Sue Steel and Cllr John Dennis.
The owner will then have one month to clear away the rubbish and the council will do it and charge them for the work if they do not.

It comes after Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart visited the rubbish pile along with South West Holderness councillors John Dennis and Sue Steel.

They spoke to a resident living near the pile, which they said was an unacceptable public health risk.

The rubbish is thought to have started piling up two years ago after the property was vacated and it has been growing ever since.

Three people living nearby said they had called on the council to clear the rubbish a number of times since.

They added they were worried it would attract rats and other vermin and that it could be a fire hazard.

The council’s spokesperson said they had taken appropriate action to resolve the situation.

The spokesperson said: “We have now served a section 215 notice, giving the owner of the property clear instructions on the steps they must take to improve the condition of the land.

“If the owner does not comply, the council has the power to carry out the work and seek to recover any expenses from the owner.”

Mr Stuart, Cllr Dennis and Cllr Steel visited Thorngumbald in mid-July.

The MP said he was delighted the pile of rubbish would now be removed.

Mr Stuart said: “No one should have to live next to a growing pile of rubbish, making their road look like a dump.

“It’s a public health risk on a number of fronts, so I’m delighted I was able to knock some heads together and get this sorted, to the benefit of everyone in Thorngumbald.”