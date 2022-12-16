Care home residents given weeks to find new home after inspectors give theirs 'inadequate' rating

Care home residents are having to find a new roof over their heads in the run up to Christmas after being told their current residence will shut within weeks.

Staff and residents at Hawthorn House, on Ketwell Lane, in Hedon only found out last week that it will close on January 9.

One of the 27 staff said: “We are all heartbroken. We have literally got no more tears to cry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The families have been brilliant. They got one moved out yesterday, and a couple are going on Monday.

The care home is in the market town of Hedon

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have two or three who are struggling to find somewhere but the rest have all been placed.

"Some residents want to stay for Christmas, others want to get settled into care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s all very emotional. It is just like one big family. We know the residents inside and out and we don’t want them to go. The residents are more bothered about staff, they keep asking: ‘Will you be alright?”

The home was rated “inadequate” following inspections in October in a report published on December 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While improvements had been made including a new kitchen, the Care Quality Commission said people “were placed at risk of harm as the provider had not identified, assessed or mitigated risks.” However staff were described as “kind and attentive” and most feedback about care was “positive”.

East Riding Council said: "Our adult social care team appreciate that the closure of a home is a stressful situation for families and residents at any time, but particularly in the run-up to the festive period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are working to ensure residents are safe and cared for as well as helping staff find new jobs in care.