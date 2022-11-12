Carlo Giannini was found dead in Manor Fields Park at 5am on Thursday May 12.

It is believed the 34-year-old entered the park at 01.08am that morning, but his movements up until his death are unknown, South Yorkshire Police said.

Although they have spent six months doing investigations, CCTV trawls, witness appeals and evidence gathering, no one has been charged with Mr Giannini’s murder.

Carlo Giannini died in May

Six months on, his family, who live in Italy, have issued a plea for information to solve the case.

A family spokesperson said: “Carlo has a family whose heart has been broken and left with a piece of them missing.

“Carlo was a man full of life and with a lot of passion for his work. He loved his family, he loved life, he loved his friends.

"He believed and trusted people who showed him love and wanted to change his life with his work.

“Carlo deserves to rest in peace and, along with justice, this is the minimum we can give to him after his life was taken from him. Because no-one has the right to kill.

"If anyone saw something on the night between 11 and 12 May 2022 please go to the police.

“It might help give Carlo some dignity.”

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Becky Hodgman, said: “It’s still absolutely essential we build up a clear picture of the activity in and around the park on the morning of 12 May.

“Somebody out there knows something that will help the Giannini family get some answers. This is your chance to come forward and help them.”