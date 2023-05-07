Carol Vorderman has revealed the part that The Yorkshire Post played in starting her career on Countdown.

The popular presenter, who appeared on the show the Channel 4 show from its inception in 1982 until 2008, offered the insight into her career on social media.

After graduating from Sidney Sussex College at Cambridge, Vorderman work in the engineering field and then secured a graduate trainee role in Leeds.

Whilst living in the city, Vorderman’s mother saw an advertisement for Coutdown in The Yorkshire Post.

The advert asked for “a woman with good mathematical skills”.

Vorderman’s mother submitted an application on her behalf – and Vorderman appeared on the show, which was then filmed at The Leeds Studios, for 26 years.

Vorderman, who was awarded an MBE for "services to broadcasting" in 2000, said: “I’ve always loved The Yorkshire Post.

“I got my job on Countdown when my Mum read about it in YP when we moved to Leeds in 1982.”