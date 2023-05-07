All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
20 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
21 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
21 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Carol Vorderman reveals the part The Yorkshire Post played in launching her Countdown career

Carol Vorderman has revealed the part that The Yorkshire Post played in starting her career on Countdown.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 7th May 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 11:55 BST

The popular presenter, who appeared on the show the Channel 4 show from its inception in 1982 until 2008, offered the insight into her career on social media.

After graduating from Sidney Sussex College at Cambridge, Vorderman work in the engineering field and then secured a graduate trainee role in Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst living in the city, Vorderman’s mother saw an advertisement for Coutdown in The Yorkshire Post.

Most Popular

The advert asked for “a woman with good mathematical skills”.

Vorderman’s mother submitted an application on her behalf – and Vorderman appeared on the show, which was then filmed at The Leeds Studios, for 26 years.

Vorderman, who was awarded an MBE for "services to broadcasting" in 2000, said: “I’ve always loved The Yorkshire Post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I got my job on Countdown when my Mum read about it in YP when we moved to Leeds in 1982.”

Carol Vorderman has shared the part The Yorkshire Post played in her career on Countdown. Her mother spotted an advertisement for the role in the newspaper when Vorderman was 21-years-old and submitted an application on her behalf. Pictured is Vorderman at Cheltenham Racecourse in March 2023. PA.Carol Vorderman has shared the part The Yorkshire Post played in her career on Countdown. Her mother spotted an advertisement for the role in the newspaper when Vorderman was 21-years-old and submitted an application on her behalf. Pictured is Vorderman at Cheltenham Racecourse in March 2023. PA.
Carol Vorderman has shared the part The Yorkshire Post played in her career on Countdown. Her mother spotted an advertisement for the role in the newspaper when Vorderman was 21-years-old and submitted an application on her behalf. Pictured is Vorderman at Cheltenham Racecourse in March 2023. PA.
Related topics:LeedsChannel 4MBECambridge