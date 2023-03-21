Casa Brighouse: Council pipe fix to stop sewage flow into land surrounding lakes "fails"

A fix to a pipe flowing sewage from a Brighouse business has had to be repaired after failing, Calderdale Council has said.

The pipe, from restaurant and events venue Casa Brighouse, has been pumping sewage onto land surrounding two lakes, one used for fishing and one for water skiing, since December.

Last week contractors from Calderdale Council installed a cap to the pipe after the business owner, Jack McDaid, failed to make repairs.

But the Yorkshire Post understands the cap has come off the pipe at least twice since it was installed, forcing the council back onto the land.

A previous fix to the pipe by Casa Brighouse was described by Yorkshire Water as "illegal and dangerous"

Calderdale Council’s Director for Public Services, Ian Day, said: “Following work undertaken by the Council last week to cap the waste pipe at the Casa site, we’ve continued to visit the site on a daily basis to monitor the situation and have identified that the cap has failed, which has resulted in our contractor reattending the site to make repairs.

“We are disappointed that the remedial action which was taken at public expense has not resolved the matter and we will escalate our response and seek to use further powers available to the Council.”

A Community Protection Warning – a written notice in accordance with Section 43 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 – was served by the council on Casa Brighouse earlier this month, followed by a Community Protection Notice when they failed to take action.

