Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wainwright's next project is the The Ballad of Renegade Nell which will air on streaming platform Disney+.

The new show is a swashbuckling will be a adventure and fantasy series all about a swashbuckling 18th century woman who becomes the most famous highwaywoman in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louisa Harland, who shot to fame playing Orla McCool in Derry Girls, will play the role of Nell.

Louisa Harland will star in Sally Wainwright's new Disney+ show The Ballad of Renegade Nell. Photo: Getty.

The shows description on IMBD states: "Accused of murder, Nell Jackson finds herself forced to live on plunder and expedients with her two sisters.

"Helped by a brave spirit named Billy Blind, she realizes that fate has not led her astray by chance as she will cross paths with Queen Anne and play a role in the power struggles that are being played out over the European battlefields."

Variety revealed that Joely Richardson will also star in the show, as well as Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed who will play Billy Blind.

Trigger Point's Adrian Lester will be the Earl of Poynton, and Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson, who will play Nell's father.

The series will consist of eight episodes of 45 minutes each.

Wainwright, who grew up in Sowerby Bridge and was educated at the University of York, is an award-winning writer and producer. Her best known work includes Unforgiven, Gentlemen Jack, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.