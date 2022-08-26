Cast revealed for Sally Wainwright's new The Ballad of Renegade Nell on Disney+ featuring Louisa Harland, Joely Richardson and Craig Parkinson
The cast for Yorkshire writer Sally Wainwright's next project has been announced - and it features some very big names.
Wainwright's next project is the The Ballad of Renegade Nell which will air on streaming platform Disney+.
The new show is a swashbuckling will be a adventure and fantasy series all about a swashbuckling 18th century woman who becomes the most famous highwaywoman in the country.
Louisa Harland, who shot to fame playing Orla McCool in Derry Girls, will play the role of Nell.
The shows description on IMBD states: "Accused of murder, Nell Jackson finds herself forced to live on plunder and expedients with her two sisters.
"Helped by a brave spirit named Billy Blind, she realizes that fate has not led her astray by chance as she will cross paths with Queen Anne and play a role in the power struggles that are being played out over the European battlefields."
Variety revealed that Joely Richardson will also star in the show, as well as Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed who will play Billy Blind.
Trigger Point's Adrian Lester will be the Earl of Poynton, and Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson, who will play Nell's father.
The series will consist of eight episodes of 45 minutes each.
Wainwright, who grew up in Sowerby Bridge and was educated at the University of York, is an award-winning writer and producer. Her best known work includes Unforgiven, Gentlemen Jack, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.
Other work includes Bad Girls, Scott & Bailey and At Home With the Braithwaites.