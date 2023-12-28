'Castleford in mourning' as Yorkshire trainee nurse, 18, is killed in crash and twin sister injured
Chloe Pearson was a passenger in a Citroen C3 that collided with a Mercedes CLK on the A426 in Leicestershire on December 15. She passed away in hospital two days later, and on December 28 her family released a tribute to her via Leicestershire Police.
Chloe's twin sister Abigale suffered a broken back and collarbone but has now left hospital.
Abigale Pearson said: “The most devastating thing is that I came out of this incident without my twin sister. I’m absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I’ve no longer got her by my side. Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again.”
Their grandmother, Elizabeth Pearson, added: “Chloe was caring, beautiful and so full of life. She had just started her nursing career. It is so numbing; we are all in shock. The family has been ripped apart. We are all mourning together. Castleford is mourning.”
A total of seven people were injured in the collision. The driver of the Citroen and one of the other passengers remain in hospital receiving treatment.
Abigale Pearson and another passenger from the same vehicle have since been discharged. The driver and the passenger in the Mercedes both remain in hospital.
The twins’ father confirmed that former Castleford Academy pupil Chloe’s organs had been donated.