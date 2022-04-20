Cat thought to have terminal cancer had actually swallowed 56 hairbands

The cat was rushed to the vet clinic after her owner Joseph Thomson, 23, spotted a lump in her abdomen and feared the worst.

After she’d been assessed by the professionals, they said it was likely that the lump was a tumour and it was so big that they were certain it had spread.

The vets even suggested sending her home with medication for palliative care.

Vets thought the cat had terminal cancer - but the huge mass was actually 56 hairbands (pictured) she had swallowed.

Her family pushed for surgery – and the vets were shocked to find 56 hairbands in her stomach.

Owner Joseph Thomson, 23, from Chesterfield, said: “The hairbands took up one third of her abdomen – the ball was the size of an orange.

“The vet said that it was a miracle they hadn’t obstructed anything.”

Affectionately known as Princess, the 10-year-old cat loved playing with hairbands left around the house by Joseph’s three sisters.

It was when she was taken into the veterinary clinic to check on a lump in her mammary gland that the huge lump in her abdomen was found.

The family were told to bring her back in for an ultrasound a few days later – but when they brought her back, they were told it was likely the tumour was so big they wouldn’t be able to see anything with the ultrasound.

They were offered the option of palliative care or investigative surgery – and luckily, they chose surgery.

Thankfully, Princess is now at home recovering and allowing the big scar which has been left on her stomach to heal.

Joseph said: “We brought her into the vet and they had a feel.

“They said the lump was so big there wasn’t much point doing an ultrasound – if it was a tumour, it would have already spread to her kidneys and liver.

“We chose the surgery option and they found 56 hairbands taking up a third of the size of her stomach.

“She has a big scar down her stomach now but she should be okay.

“We knew Princess loved to play with my sister's hairbands but we had no idea she was swallowing them.