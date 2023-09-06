An eight-year-old boy has died in a collision with a car on a street in Catterick Garrison.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that he was struck just before 6pm on Monday September 4 on Somerset Close. He died at the scene. The vehicle involved was a white Land Rover Discovery Sport.

The force said: “The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. At this time, no arrests have been made and the driver of the vehicle is assisting us with our enquiries.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw what happened to get in touch. If you have not already spoken to officers, please get in touch if you can help with information including dashcam footage or doorbell CCTV footage of the vehicle or the collision itself.