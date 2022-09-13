Center Parcs tells all guests to leave by 10am on Monday as closure announced for Queen's funeral

Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the company said they “have made the decision to close all UK villages on Monday 19 September as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment”.

Guests who were due to arrive on Monday September 19 should not travel, Center Parcs said.

The park will reopen on Tuesday September 20.

Center Parcs Cumbria

"We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey”, Center Parcs said.

Center Parcs will offer a discount to those affected as their stay will be reduced to three days rather than four.

The company said they had emailed all those who had booked.