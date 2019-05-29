Channel 4 boost to Yorkshire creative industries ahead of Leeds move

Channel 4 executives are gathered in Leeds today as part of an initiative aimed at “supercharging” the North’s creative industries ahead of its move to the city.

The broadcaster, which will begin moving operations into a new national headquarters in the city next year, is looking to support and work with a more diverse range of partners.

Already, authorities in the region have said, the impending move has created demand for new digital businesses to skyrocket, while Channel 4 hopes it will act as a catalyst for more jobs in Yorkshire’s creative sector.

Meeting with regional businesses today, the broadcaster said it hoped this could bring a further boost to creative industries by showcasing practical and financial support.

“We’re entering a really exciting time as Channel 4 gets set to open up its national headquarters in Leeds,” said Deborah Dunnett, nations and regions manager. “But we know sector growth, here and across the country, isn’t just about better commissioning relationships.”

Channel 4, with its first member of staff starting work in leased space this month, is set to move to the site of the former Majestica nightclub, with its new headquarters and studio expected to be fully operational by 2023.

Creative growth

Today's event brings together creative agencies such as Screen Yorkshire, Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (PACT), the Local Enterprise Partnership and Leeds City Council.

There are speakers from independent production company, True North, while Channel 4 executives will speak on how to access support and additional revenue.

Roger Marsh OBE, chairman of the Leeds city Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “We’re committed to helping this sector grow. That’s why it’s great to work in partnership to bring together all the support initiatives for ambitious creative and digital businesses in the Leeds City Region.”