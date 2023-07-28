Channel 4 holds first live debate from Leeds base about Britain's Housing Crisis

Channel 4 held its first live debate about Britain's Housing Crisis from its Leeds base this week.

Jackie Long, Presenter and Social Affairs Editor, hosted the programme on Thursday, July 28.

An in-studio audience questioned housing experts alongside Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight, Bob Seely and Labour’s Rachael Maskell (York Central).

The programme was produced in Leeds, where the daily show has made a home for its second national hub.

Channel 4 News' Jackie Long hosts 'Britain's Housing Crisis', welcoming studio guests to the programme's Leeds studio for the first live debate in the new base

Launched in May, the new site makes Channel 4 News the first national news programme to be dual presented from two locations.

The discussion focussed on the biggest issues facing renters and mortgage holders during the current cost of living crisis.

As part of the debate, Rachael Maskell opined a “broken” housing system, saying rent controls were the “only solution” in places like her consistency in York. Bob Seely MP defended the government’s Renters Reform Bill to give renters more rights.

Jackie Long, Channel 4 News Presenter and Social Affairs Editor, said: “Last night’s housing debate marked a major milestone for Channel 4 News’ national newsroom in Leeds. We've always been a programme committed to making sure voices are heard from every part of the country and the Leeds studio is a really important extension of that.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell live at Channel 4 News' studio debate, 'Britain's Housing Crisis'.

“It was fantastic to be joined in the studio for the first time by a live audience, as we heard from those struggling to keep a roof over their head, to the builders and sellers, the renters and the planners.

“We know this will be a significant step forward in broadening our range of output from Leeds, as we watch this fantastic new studio go from strength to strength. We cannot wait to do more.'

Stuart McTeer, Head of Home News at Channel 4 News, added: “We have always debated the big issues of the day from across the UK by using temporary filming locations, but our new Leeds base offers a brilliant way to hear the views of people in a very distinct Channel 4 News location.

"Its flexible design means we can get together groups of key voices who wouldn't usually participate in a network news debate, while the studio's big screen enables them to interact with other guests elsewhere in the UK.

"Expect to see many more discussions like this in the future."