Channel 4 sell-off: Archbishop of York wades in as channel celebrates 40th birthday

Stephen Cottrell made the intervention as MPs, leaders, and cultural figures came together on Wednesday to celebrate the channel and campaign against plans to privatise it brought in by former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Plans for the sell off were thrown into doubt when new Culture Secrety Michelle Donelan announced last month that she is re-examining the “business case” to make sure “we still agree with that decision”.

Stephen Cottrell said: “To put it simply, there is nothing quite like Channel 4. For 40 years it has been a hugely innovative and successful broadcaster with a unique place in the creative British broadcasting economy.

Campaigners raising awareness of the issues of Channel 4 sell-off as the broadcaster marked its 40th birthday on Wednesday

“In many areas, Channel 4 pioneers a broad diversity of views and voices.

"It supports UK regions by moving beyond regional accents to the other things that shape us culturally and ethically, enabling us to appreciate our own national diversity and at the same time creating greater coherence and commitment to each other within that diversity.

“I believe that to privatise the broadcaster would not only be to compromise it but to be in danger of destroying it.”

Rev Cottrell’s intervention came on a day where campaigners met outside the broadcaster’s HQs in Leeds and London with a birthday card signed by 40 independent production companies which have signed up to the Channel 4 Ain’t Broke coalition launched earlier this year.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin also vowed to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with those against the sell-off.

She said: “As Channel 4 turns 40, it’s my absolute pleasure to wish it a ‘happy birthday’ on behalf of its new neighbours – the people of West Yorkshire.

“It’s had an amazing year. 55 percent of all spend in the nations and regions. 400 roles outside London. 1.5 billion views on All 4. Its strongest ever financial performance to date. And all because of its unique mandate to the public.

"I stand shoulder to shoulder with Equity in the fight to keep Channel 4 public and keep it in Leeds. It was smart to settle in West Yorkshire, and I’d encourage any person or business – no matter their age – to the same.”

Channel 4’s Leeds headquarters were officially opened last year.

It came as the broadcaster announced their video-on-demand service All 4 will be renamed “Channel 4” as the broadcaster adopts one identity to help viewers navigate a “crowded” digital world and “futureproof” the channel.

Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer at Channel 4, said: “As Channel 4 turns 40, we’re responding to the challenge of an increasingly crowded content market by using our most powerful asset, the Channel 4 brand.

“The creation of a singular brand vision will better serve our viewers and help futureproof the channel to make sure we’re able to continue to take creative risks for the next 40 years.

“We want to become the viewers’ North Star in the digital world."