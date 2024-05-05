Channel 4 Steph’s Packed Lunch star’s final farewell as family and castmates pay tribute

Dale Bowes, from Leeds, died last month at St Gemma’s hospice aged 28 after battling with synovial sarcoma cancer for over two decades.

He regularly appeared on the Channel 4 show during the later stages of his cancer treatment up until the show came off air late last year.

Steph McGovern who presented the show Live from Leeds Dock was one of the first to pay tributes to Dale following his death.

Dale Bowes, who starred on Steph's Packed Lunch as a 'lunchmate', has died aged 28 after a terminal cancer diagnosis. (Credit: @mrdalebowes/Instagram)

She said: ‘Gutted to hear Dale Bowes.Dale was one of our fabulous lunchmates who always brought so much wisdom and joy to the show, even in the middle of his brutal cancer treatment.’

Dale was first diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in 2003, the second time in 2021 and for the third and final time in 2022.

The former York university student who has always lived at home with his parents Corin, 48, and Danny, 53, and siblings Cane and Crista, had aspired to be a geography teacher and professional paranormal investigator as he was a member of the West Yorkshire Paranormal Society.

His mother Corin said: “He loved his appearance on TV and loved life. He was intelligent and so brave. He never gave up until the last second.

Dale Bowes and his beloved dog

“He was loved and respected by so many people.

“We are so very proud of Dale, his achievements in life, so sad he can't fulfil all his dreams. He would have been the best teacher. It feels so cruel he was taken.

“We are proud of how he has coped for the past two and a half years since his cancer returned, it was the hardest time for us all. We are so grateful for the support we have had. We are devastated, although we knew for some time that Dale was terminal.

“We didn't accept it as soon as it was. We miss him deeply, I feel like I have lost a part of me.”

Dale Bowes and Steph McGovern on instagram

Channel 4 castmate Louise Backhouse said: “A truly inspirational young man who went above and beyond for anyone.

“He lived life to the full doing things he enjoyed, especially his paranormal night events.

“He always had a smile on his face even when in discomfort. Rest in peace Dale.”

Fiz Ahmed, 56, added: “We spoke candidly to each other privately about our struggles with the big C.

Dale Bowes

“He always made me laugh even when I was at my most fragile, love you Dale.”

Dale's family has set up a Go Fund Me page with the input of Dale while he was in St Gemma’s Hospice, to raise money to give him the funeral he wanted.

The £1500 target has been exceeded by £2,460.