Stars of Channel 5’s Police Interceptors are appearing at a supercars meet-up and charity event to raise money for men’s mental health charities.

The Cops and Cars event is being organised by Channel 5 traffic cop and youtuber Ben Pearson - a former police officer for West Yorkshire Police - whose PTSD meant he was forced to leave the police.

Ben, who became a famous face after appearing on series 15-17 of Channel 5’s Police Interceptors, used his experiences to set up a not-for-profit organisation 1965 PTSD Awareness as well as a successful youtube channel.

Ben said: “Being on the roads for West Yorkshire Police for almost 20 years means I am quite fond of cars as I have built my career around being a traffic cop.

Ben Pearson

“So it seemed natural to combine my love of cars with my passion for raising money and awareness for men’s mental health charities.”

Ben who is nicknamed “Big Ben” will also be joined by Ben Barraclough aka “Baby Ben” who now works for North Yorkshire Police and has also recently appeared on Channel 5.

Big Ben said: “The event will be where Top Gear meets Channel 5’s Police Interceptors so fans of cops and cars will be in their element.

“A huge thank you to North Yorkshire Police with their support of us, charity and support to help mental health.”

There will be traffic cops and pursuit vehicles from the show, traffic cops, officers from Motorway Cops, cars and people from Leeds Supercar Meet, North West Mustang Club and North Yorkshire fire and rescue plus many more.