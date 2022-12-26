Channel 5's Traffic Cops is back featuring North Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Officers

North Yorkshire’s Road Policing Unit have revealed that they will be back on our TV screens in Channel 5’s Traffic Cops for the first time in three years.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted on Boxing Day (Tuesday 26 December): “We've got some exciting news, Traffic Cops, featuring our Roads Policing officers will be back on your TV screens at 8pm on Monday 2 January for a whole 10 weeks! Get a reminder in your calendar to see our officers in action!”

On patrol across 3000 square miles of some of the UK’s most dangerous roads, the Traffic Cops at the North Yorkshire RPU deal with some of the highest accident rates in Britain and combat a huge variety of crimes, ranging from illegal drivers and drug dealers, to organised thieves to speedsters.

The force previously shared the news in October 2022 that the show will be returning.

Jamie Theakston to present C5's Traffic Cops

Cameras have been behind the scenes joining them on shift as they work to tackle road crime.

With the busy A1 motorway running through the county, it’s a hotspot for crime and opportunist criminals.

Mentorn Media who produce the show said: “Our Traffic Cops have their work cut out to maintain law and order in England’s biggest county.”

C5's Traffic Cops is back with North Yorkshire Police