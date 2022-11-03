Chelsea Park bonfire: Popular bonfire and fireworks display in Sheffield cancelled
A popular bonfire and firework display in Yorkshire has been cancelled on safety grounds – including the weather.
Organisers of the event in Chelsea Park, in Sheffield, said they had made the decision with ‘great disappointment'.
The decision was made on safety grounds, with the poor weather forecast for Bonfire Night one of the factors taken into consideration.
A statement from the organisers said: “It is with great disappointment and sadness that the bonfire on November 5 is cancelled. This has been a fabulous event funded and organised by 72nd St Andrew's Scout Group for the benefit of the communities of Nether Edge and Brincliffe Edge for over 30 years.
Most Popular
“The reason for cancellation is the increased level of risk to public safety caused by factors beyond our control and the recent, current and forecast weather. Thank you all for your support and sorry for any disappointment. We hope to be back next year.
“Please do not bring any wood to the park on Saturday, you will be turned away.”
The event is free to enter but any donations given on the night go towards St Andrew’s Scout Group to help keep it running.