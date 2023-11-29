Chestnut man shares his secrets after 40 years - and introduces us to his dog Albert

What started out as his own converted pram, a 71-year-old shares how he has transformed his father’s Hot Chestnut stall over the years with flashing lights and music.

“Nobody does it like me, people try to copy me but they can’t,” explains ‘The Hot Chestnut Man’ who started roasting his popular chestnuts and sells them across Yorkshire more than 40 years ago.

Alan Jones, has spent years perfecting the art of chestnut roasting, following in his father’s footsteps and says they are the best in the business.

“I know how to cook them right now. I use coal and separate them out with a knife. The other chestnut men have tried to copy me and they always smell of gas because they do them on gas. I use coke and wood like I’ve always done.”

Alan was brought up attending fairgrounds with his father who also sold roasted chestnuts, and sells chestnuts across Yorkshire, having recently visited Wakefield, Barnsley, Kippax, Castleford. Next, he will be in Pudsey then Guiseley.

He said: “My father first made a chestnut stall out of my pram. I made mine three years ago with white flashing lights and music.”

That’s not the only important part of Alan’s set up. His arguably most vital component is having his trusty dog Albert with him.

Alan added: “He’s my seventh or eighth dog. People bring him bits of chicken.”

Alan’s chestnuts are sought after across Yorkshire because he claims his chestnuts are “the best.”

“They ask me to go all over selling my chestnuts. I don’t advertise, I just get calls.”