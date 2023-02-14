Childhood sweethearts from Leeds had their dream wedding become a reality after a viral Leedsplace post ended with a makeup artist, driver and photographer offering their services for free.

Sharon Stagg, 41, dated Gareth, 40, as a young teen but lost contact when she moved away from the area.

However, fate brought the newlyweds back together when Sharon randomly moved onto a street where Gareth was living with his parents – before bumping in to him as she walked down the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They rekindled their love and Sharon used the opportunity of a leap year in 2020 to propose to Gareth.

Sharon Stagg marries childhood sweetheart Gareth in a ceremony helped out by many from across Leeds CREDIT: @portraitsbybecks

Due to a difficult last few years for the couple, they planned their wedding with financial difficulties and were not going to book a photographer or chauffeur for their big day.

A few months ago, one of Sharon’s friends posted on Facebook forum Leedsplace asking if anyone could help out as a driver on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much to the couple’s astonishment, hundreds of Leeds residents rushed to offer their own services far beyond the driver.

Make up artist Heidi Sowrey of Love Beauty and photographer Rebecca Daniel of Instagram page @portraitsbybecks both offered their own time for free to make the day special for Sharon and Gareth.

Sharon Stagg marries childhood sweetheart Gareth in a ceremony helped out by many from across Leeds CREDIT: @portraitsbybecks

On February 11, the couple married at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Leeds – with Heidi providing hair and makeup and Rebecca taking photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post after the best day of her life, Sharon said she was so thankful for all of the support she received.

"I was already doing the wedding on a budget when my friend put the post up about the driver”, she said.

"We couldn’t believe how many people had commented.

Sharon Stagg marries childhood sweetheart Gareth in a ceremony helped out by many from across Leeds CREDIT: @portraitsbybecks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People told me I was glowing on the day, I was absolutely full of happiness.

"It was the most special day.”

Sharon explained how she had been planning her wedding since her spontaneous 2020 romantic proposal.

"We were together as teenagers but when we moved house I never saw Gareth again”, Sharon explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then I decided we needed a bigger garden for my children so moved back to Leeds.

"I was walking down the road one day and bumped in to him, we couldn’t believe it.

"He said ‘what are you doing here?!’

"I told him I had moved onto the street and we laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just started from there.”

Sharon said the day was perfect and better than she could have ever imagined.

"I wasn’t going to be able to afford a photographer so to be able to have the pictures done was so special.

“We can keep those forever, it blew me away the generosity of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, photographer on the day Rebecca Daniel said she wanted to offer her help as “everyone deserves to feel special”.

"It was no skin off my nose to help them”, she explained.

"It was just a few hours of my time but meant a lot to them.

"It is nice to think they will cherish the pictures forever, it is great to give back and help people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi Sowrey turned up on the day to do Sharon’s makeup but instead helped even further by plaiting her hair.

"I learnt to do it on horses!”, she joked.

"I told her I wasn’t trained in hair but she was so chilled out and relaxed, it was such a nice morning with her and the bridesmaids.

"It reflects so well on the Leeds community that people are willing to help, there were so many offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad