An Army veteran and popular grassroots football volunteer has died suddenly at the age of 43, leaving a fiancee and three children.

Tributes have been pouring in for retired Parachute Regiment captain Chris Collier, who lived in Richmond and was the campus manager at St Francis Xavier School in the town.

He was a keen photographer and had been a committee member at Richmond Town FC and an admin for a Sunderland AFC fans’ forum.

Mr Collier passed away in his sleep at the weekend due to a suspected cardiac arrest. He had three children and was engaged to marry partner Samantha Sparkles.

Chris Collier in a photo shared by a Sunderland AFC fans' group he was involved with

Mental health charity Lighthouse Therapy Group said: “Early Sunday morning I received a phone call that nobody ever wants to receive. Tragically, one of our biggest supporters, Chris Collier, had passed away from a cardiac arrest. Chris was such a huge influence behind the scenes here at Lighthouse Therapy Group who shared our vision and ideas about how to address mental health. He was a true adventurer who was never phased by a challenge and he was always there to support everyone around him. For that, we will be forever grateful.”

St Francis Xavier School said: “It is with deep sadness that we are mourning the loss of Chris Collier, campus manager from our school community. Chris was a kind and caring man who would always help and look out for others with a smile. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.”

Richmond Town FC posted: “Everyone at Richmond Town FC is shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Chris Collier in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Chris was a previous committee member, a good friend of many, and a true supporter of the club. His media work and photography both for the club and his personal collection were outstanding and will be a lasting tribute.

Chris Collier pictured with footballer Jermain Defoe at a Bradley Lowery Foundation fundraising event