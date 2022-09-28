Chris Heslop: Police appeal for urgent sightings of missing North Yorkshire farmer, 40

Chris Heslop, 40, from Crosper Farm between Knaresborough and Spofforth, has not been seen since he left home at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

He left the farm in a silver Mazda registration NV10 HDH (the N is currently missing from the number plate), and it is believed he was travelling in the direction of York.

Chris is white, 6ft tall with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, an olive green Ridgeline coat and work boots.

Chris Heslop

It is believed Chris has connections with Bridlington and Northumberland, so he could have travelled to these areas.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urges anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Dial 101, press1 and pass information to the force control room.