Christmas at Roundhay Park: First look at incredible festive display with one million lights

Let it glow Leeds!

By Andrew Hutchinson
5 minutes ago

Roundhay Park has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland with more than a million reasons to visit. That's how many dazzling lights are twinkling to bring much needed cheer with Christmas At Roundhay Park making its debut and now open for the festive season. And these photos taken by YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe offer a sneak peak of what to expect at the attraction which runs until New Year's Day 2023. READ MORE: First look at £100,000 light show at Stockeld Park

1. Christmas at Roundhay Park

Enjoy these photos of what visitors can expect at the Christmas at Roundhay Park attraction. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Christmas at Roundhay Park

Vistiors can expect a flickering fire garden through to wild wicker sculptures and magical light installations.

3. Christmas at Roundhay Park

Sparkling tunnels of light and dancing lakeside reflections, giant baubles and glistening trees drenched in jewel-like colour are guaranteed to prove a talking point.

4. Christmas at Roundhay Park

In an age of fuel efficiency the installations are designed to be low in energy usage.

