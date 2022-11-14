News you can trust since 1754
Bettys Tea Room has unveiled its Christmas window display. Photos all by Simon Dewhurst.

Christmas is coming to Yorkshire as Bettys unveils its Christmas window display

If anything marks the arrival the Christmas season in Yorkshire it is the reveal of Bettys’ annual Christmas window display.

By Rebecca Marano
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 5:12pm

The big reveal happened at the Harrogate tea room on Friday, November 8.

Hundreds of people headed down to Parliament Street to marvel at this year's magical display - and the first 150 people were also treated to a festive mulled wine and mince pie too.

This year's display centres around two giant Christmas crackers, surrounded by festive, twinkling fairy lights and showcasing this season's Bettys treats.

Photographer Simon Dewhurst joined the crowds to capture the excitement.

1. Christmas in Yorkshire

The stunning display was unveiled on Friday night to hundreds of onlookers.

Photo: Simon Dewhurst

2. Festive fun

The unveiling of the display has become a firm favourite in the festive calendar for people across Yorkshire, not just Harrogate.

Photo: Simon Dewhurst

3. Fantastic display

Staff worked hard to create another fantastic display. This year's theme was Christmas crackers.

Photo: Simon Dewhurst

4. Wonderful

The big reveal went down a treat, with families enjoying a mulled wine or hot chocolate while they enjoyed the start of the festive season.

Photo: Simon Dewhurst

