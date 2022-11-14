Christmas is coming to Yorkshire as Bettys unveils its Christmas window display
If anything marks the arrival the Christmas season in Yorkshire it is the reveal of Bettys’ annual Christmas window display.
The big reveal happened at the Harrogate tea room on Friday, November 8.
Hundreds of people headed down to Parliament Street to marvel at this year's magical display - and the first 150 people were also treated to a festive mulled wine and mince pie too.
This year's display centres around two giant Christmas crackers, surrounded by festive, twinkling fairy lights and showcasing this season's Bettys treats.
Photographer Simon Dewhurst joined the crowds to capture the excitement.
