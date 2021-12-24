Christmas on the cards for Yorkshire MPs as schoolchildren create designs

Rachel Reeves with her Christmas card design winner Maya. Picture: James Hardisty

Among those who have run competitions in their constituencies to choose a design was Leeds West MP and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

She selected a robin picture designed by Maya, who is in Year 5 at Valley View Community Primary School.

She said: “Every year I choose my design from local primary schools who enter my Christmas card competition – it’s a wonderful task that I love to do each year, as difficult as it is to choose from so many brilliant entries!

Yvette Cooper with the winner of her Christmas card competition.

“This year I chose Maya’s beautiful robin, a truly festive drawing with huge amounts of time and energy spent on the design. As I was signing the cards, I also found out by coincidence that robins symbolise hope and new beginnings, something that will resonate for many of us as we enter 2022.”

Shadow Home Secretary and Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper's winner was Daisy Storr from Carleton Park Junior and Infant School in Pontefract.

Ms Cooper said: “There were some fantastic entries but Daisy’s snowman really stood out to me because of its bright colours and beautiful snowflakes.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy chose a hugely-impressive drawing of Father Christmas flying through the night sky from a six-year-old boy called Sebastian from Huntington Primary Academy.

The winning design chosen by Julian Sturdy.

Mr Sturdy said: “Sebastian’s card design was the best of a very competitive and creative field. All parents and school staff who had children participate across York should be very proud of pupils’ efforts.”

Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey also ran a Christmas card competition again after putting it on hold last year due to the pandemic.

His selected design came from Kyla Beatson of Kilnhurst Primary School in Mexborough, with a rainbow-coloured Christmas bauble at the heart of her creation.

Mr Healey said: “It was brilliant to be back at Kilnhurst Primary School and joining the teachers and children. It’s been a really tough year for them after they were flooded out and relocated to other local schools in Swinton.

“There were some fantastic entries from all of the classes and it was very hard to pick a winner. We're really proud and pleased that Kyla has created such a beautiful picture for the front of this year’s card.”

Batley and Spen’s Kim Leadbeater’s card was designed by nine-year-old Beatrice from Scholes Village Primary School.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was very tough picking the best from all the lovely designs I received from schools across Batley and Spen but Beatrice's wonderful snowmen came out on top!"

Barnsley East MP Stephanie Peacock’s winning design came from 10-year-old Poppy, who attends Wombwell Park Street School

Ms Peacock said: “It has been a pleasure to judge the Barnsley East Christmas Card Competition once again this year. There were so many lovely designs, but Poppy’s fantastic Christmas jumper is a truly worthy winner.”

Other MPs went down a slightly different route with their cards this year.

As he does every year, Barnsley Central MP and South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis has used a design created by his graphic designer wife Rachel, entitled The Christmas Wish.

The back of the card also shows recipients a picture of the latest member of their family, new dog Juno.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake’s selection is of a “happy, iconic Christmas scene” of London in the snow.

Doncaster Central MP and Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton went for a similar selection, with a picture of Big Ben in the snow that comes from the Speaker’s Art Fund. It was chosen after consultation with everyone in her office.

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney went for a more local option for his Christmas card selection.

“I’m sending out a range of Christmas cards this year including some lovely ones from Kirkwood Hospice showing a scene of Castle Hill near where I live,” he said.

One MP who isn’t sending a Christmas card this year is Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss.

She explained: “This year, as in previous years, I won’t be sending a Christmas card. Instead I’ll be donating the cost to Hallam FMs Cash for Kids, a charity that makes sure thousands of children wake up to a present on Christmas Day and their parents get to see them smile.

“Growing pressures on household budgets, in part due to Universal Credit cuts, rise in energy costs and higher prices at the shops, has led to a bigger demand than ever before, so I would encourage readers of The Yorkshire Post who are able to help a charity this year to look at the incredible work Cash for Kids are doing and give them as much support as possible.”

PM's card features picture of Dilyn the dog

Boris Johnson’s Christmas card this year features his dog Dilyn playing in the snow in the Downing Street garden.

More than 7,000 copies of the card have been sent out to world leaders and embassies around the world, as well as to MPs, charity bosses and individuals who played a key role in the Covid response.

The reverse of the card showcases a design by student Tejinder Virdee from Uxbridge College.

