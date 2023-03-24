Controversial plans to build more offices close to Leeds Station remain undecided, after a paperwork error by the city council.

Developers want to put up an 11-storey block and multi-storey car park on land off Whitehall Road, by the River Aire, as well as well as a further two buildings – one of which could be a hotel.

They would form part of a wider cluster of developments springing up across the area, one of which was for a 16-storey building which received planning permission before Christmas.

Residents in the neighbouring Whitehall Watefront building have driven opposition to the schemes and have taken particular issue with the proposed 11-storey block on what’s become known as ‘Plot nine’.

They say it will overshadow their own living quarters, “invade their privacy” and cause more traffic congestion along Whitehall Road.

Developers Town Centre Securities said the development and associated landscaping would help regenerate the area and provide pleasant places to sit by the river.

The plans were due to be decided at a council meeting on Thursday, before it emerged that a crucial daylight survey had not been uploaded to Leeds City Council’s planning portal ahead of the meeting. It had therefore had not been seen by members of the public as it should have been.

As a result, the matter has been deferred until next month.

Earlier, Whitehall Watefront resident Wendy Frith had told local councillors that objectors’ concerns had “still not been addressed”, following a previous discussion about the plans in November.

She said the height of the 11-storey block remained contentious, despite developers reducing its height from 14 storeys to match the Whitehall Waterfront buidling.

“The lack of consideration for us is staggering,” Ms Frith said.

“It will still engulf us and dominate us, seriously infringe on our privacy and radically reduce our daylight.

“It will have a catastrophic on our lives, mental health and wellbeing, both during the building (phase) and afterwards.”

Another bone of contention is the near-20m gap between Whitehall Waterfront and the proposed office block, which residents say will create a dark, dingy and unsafe area at night.

But speaking on behalf of the developers, architect Wesley Dodds said the applicants were “targeting the highest possible standards for these buildings”.

He said: “We did pursue a taller building for plot nine.

“Through collaboration and conversations we did decide to reduce the scale to match the height of Whitehall Waterfront. Neither dominates the other.”

