A developer’s proposal to turn a disused railway goods yard in the Yorkshire Dales into a touring caravan site has been refused.

Cunningham Leisure applied to North Yorkshire Council to change the use of the land next to Clapham Station in order to site 13 caravan pitches close to the Grade II-listed Victorian waiting room.

The sidings fell out of use in the 1960s, when the branch line to Ingleton was shut, but the narrow parcel of land has never been built on.

The site is within the Forest of Bowland Area of Natural Beauty and close to Ingleborough on the Three Peaks Challenge route, and although there is already a holiday park with 15 timber lodges next door, planning officers felt the development would not be in keeping with the character of the area and refused the scheme.

Clapham Station is on the Bentham Line between Leeds, Skipton and Morecambe and is a popular transit point for Three Peaks walkers.

The plans also included a facilities block and a prefab unit for manager’s accommodation. An application in 2019 relating to the same land for the building of five holiday lodges was refused and the former Craven Council’s decision upheld at appeal.

The parish council and 12 local residents submitted objections, with one saying ‘Clapham and its wildlife would be destroyed’ by the caravan site and concerns about light pollution, character harm and traffic all raised. The consultees pointed out that the land could be better used for employment purposes and that caravans were not suited to the local lanes.

The officers’ report concludes: “In conclusion, the proposed development will result in a prominent, visually inappropriate form of development at the centre of the hamlet that will conflict visually with the traditional surroundings. This will be compounded by the cumulative scale of the existing lodge site and proposed touring accommodation development which will detract from the traditional character of the hamlet and will fail to enhance local distinctiveness. Consequently, there will be a significant adverse impact to the character and appearance of the setting.

"The proximity and visibility of the caravans/campervans will result in a prominent, visually inappropriate form of development at the centre of the hamlet that

jars visually with the traditional surroundings of the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and fails to enhance local distinctiveness.

"The proposed development will dilute the openness and general rural character of the setting of the Grade II listed railway waiting room and Grade II listed

former Flying Horse Shoe Hotel, adversely impacting the setting of the heritage assets.”