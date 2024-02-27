Marking her 40th birthday a decade ago, its words are a heartbreaking reminder of her disappearance.

Her father Peter asked people to “please remember the family and friends as they live the day without Claudia”.

He added: “It is every parent’s worst nightmare when something like this happens and the times the family are living through are indescribably difficult.

Claudia Lawrence turns 50 today (Feb 27)

“We have, however, been much supported by people’s prayers and compassionate thoughts and now our only desire is for Claudia to return to her family and friends.”

Ten years later, on her 50th birthday today (Feb 27), the words of Mr Lawrence, who died three years ago without any resolution to his daughter’s disappearance, continue to resonate.

The last confirmed sighting of Miss Lawrence was on March 18, 2009.

She was a chef working in the kitchens at the University of York’s Goodricke College.

Claudia's father Peter with Det. Supt. Ray Galloway (right) at a press conference in 2009. Photo Credit John Giles/PA Wire

She had finished her shift at 2.30pm before setting off on the walk to her terrace home on the busy Heworth Road in the city.

Spotted by a friend at 2.50pm who gave her a lift, she was last seen at 3.05pm at the junction of Heworth Road and East Parade after she had posted a letter.

She spoke to her parents over the telephone later in the day. Both said she appeared to be in good spirits. At 8.23pm, she sent a friend a text message.

This was her last known contact. Her movements after this time have remained a mystery ever since.

She failed to arrive for work at the university on March 19 for her shift beginning at 6am.

Her father Peter contacted North Yorkshire Police the following day after Claudia failed to keep an arrangement to meet a friend at the Nag’s Head pub close to her home.

Detectives said she appeared to have set off on the three-mile walk to work at the university on March 19 as her bed had been made and there were breakfast dishes in the sink.

Her mobile telephone – a silver Samsung D900 – and blue and grey Karrimor rucksack in which she carried her chef’s whites have never been found.

Officers discovered her mobile telephone had been deliberately switched off at 12.10pm on the day she went missing.

Five weeks after her disappearance, North Yorkshire Police confirmed they were treating the case, known as Operation Essence, as a murder investigation.

The lengthy investigation – the biggest and most complex missing persons inquiry ever carried out by the force - has faced intense scrutiny. It has come under criticism from the Lawrence family, notably for what they say were early mistakes in the crucial days following her disappearance.

The force says it has conducted two “extensive and exhaustive” investigations, taken thousands of statements, searched several scenes, and trawled through thousands of hours of CCTV footage – but no trace of the chef, who was 35 when she disappeared, has been found.

A number of people have been arrested or interviewed under caution in connection with the case, with several evidence files being submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, but no one has ever been charged.

In 2017, officers announced the investigation was being scaled back to a “reactive” status – meaning further enquiries depend on new information being received - following the conclusion of a “comprehensive review and reinvestigation” of the case which had begun four years previously.

The review followed separate independently led inspections of the case involving support from national experts in varying fields and the National Crime Agency.

Information continues to be assessed by the force’s cold case team. In August and September 2021 this led to extensive searches by specialist teams in ponds and woodland at Sand Hutton gravel pits, about seven miles outside York. A lake was drained as part of the investigation and ground penetrating radar equipment was used.

Senior officers believe there remain people who know, or hold suspicions, about what happened to Miss Lawrence, who was single at the time she disappeared.

They have also suggested that some of her relationships had “an element of complexity and mystery to them” although this has been disputed by her family.

Several theories are believed to have been examined by detectives.

Police initially explored the idea she had disappeared of her own accord. She had holidayed in Cyprus and made friends on the island, which detectives visited as part of the investigation. This line of enquiry has been dismissed.

They have also considered she encountered a stranger or even a serial killer on her way to work. The murderer Christopher Halliwell, imprisoned for killing two women in Wiltshire eight years apart in 2003 and 2011, was linked to the case but detectives last year said it was “unlikely” he was in York at the time of the disappearance.

Another line of enquiry has looked at the possibility she was a victim of someone known to her, with the answers to what happened to her laying in and around the community of Heworth where she was living.

Despite repeated appeals, the vital piece of information bringing a key breakthrough in the investigation has yet to be received.

Her case remains a continuing mystery - prolonging the agony for her friends and family including her mother Joan, 80, who lives in Malton in North Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, as another grim landmark approaches, the latest appeal to unlock the case has been posted by North Yorkshire Police marking the 15th anniversary of her disappearance in the year of her 50th birthday.

It reads: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information regarding Claudia who is suspected to have been murdered, which you believe could assist with our investigation.

“We as a force remain committed to establishing the truth about what happened to Claudia and to provide answers that those closest to Claudia need.