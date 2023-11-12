A clothing shop in China is selling clothes adorned with UK town and city names - including Bridlington and Leicester.

The shop, in the city of Shanghai, caught the eye of British woman Shabina Kausar, who stopped to capture the humorous moment. Images show several jumpers with the places Leicester, Sheffield and Bridlington printed on it.

Shabina, 27, who lives in Shanghai, found the items in the Niko And store in the Metro City Mall.

Shabina, a teacher who is originally from Leeds, said: "I was walking past the shop and saw the mannequin wearing the Leicester jumper. I saw it and it made me laugh. I have a special connection with Leicester as I lived there whilst I went to university.

"I thought it was so random that a city from the UK is on a jumper in Shanghai. It reminded me of the UK where you would sometimes see people with random tops saying Tokyo or NYC. I guess this is their equivalent.

"I decided to go in to see what else they had as it looked like a quirky store. Whilst I was looking through the rail, I saw the jumper with Sheffield written on it and the one with Bridlington.

"I am from Yorkshire myself and found it hilarious that there are probably people walking around Shanghai wearing a jumper that says Bridlington on it. My last memory of Bridlington is a trip to the beach in primary school."

She added: "I found the jumpers funny so I thought I'd take pictures of them to show friends and family back home. I decided to put the pictures on Instagram and the response from my friends was great.

"My brother messaged me and asked me to put them on TikTok. He was like ‘people will love this'."