Co-op Live: Prices for drinks revealed as shocked visitors pay £8.95 for pints

Visitors to the new CO-OP Live arena which opened its doors for the first time this weekend have shared price lists for drinks – with many shocked at the £8.95 listing for some pints.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 08:28 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 08:35 BST

The arena is set to open for the first time this week with a preview night held featuring Rick Astley over the weekend.

Take That, Olivia Rodrigo and Stevie Nicks are all booked to play the arena in coming months.

Many music fans from Yorkshire will be taking the trip over to visit the arena in Manchester, which has one of the largest capacities in the UK.

Fans and press were given a first look inside over the weekend.

However, drink price lists shared on social media have gone viral this morning – including pints of Guinness and Asahi Super Dry for £8.95.

Pints of soft drinks are also listed at £4.80 and non-alcohol beer is £6.95 a pint.

One said: “I can’t believe it, a pint of Pepsi is nearly a fiver.”

Co-op Live: Prices for drinks revealed as shocked visitors pay £8.95 for pints Stock pic - Johnny Green/PA WireCo-op Live: Prices for drinks revealed as shocked visitors pay £8.95 for pints Stock pic - Johnny Green/PA Wire
Another added: “The 10 quid pint will be with us before 2025.”

Examples of drinks prices at CO-OP Live according to social media users:

BEER

Guinness: £8.95

Grolsch: £8.95

Asahi Super Dry: £8.95

Seven Bro7hers IPA: £8.95

Asahi Alcohol Free: £6.50 330ml can

Guinness 0 per cent: £6.95 440ml can

WINE

When in Rome Frugal Pecorino: £35 bottle

When in Rome Frugal Primitivo: £35 bottle

COCKTAILS:

Smirnoff Passionfruit Martini: £12.00

Espresso Martini: £12.00

Smirnoff Classic Vodka: £9.50 for 50ml

London Dry: £9.50 for 50ml

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi, Pepsi Max, Lemonade, Tonic Water: £1.20 dash, £2.80 half, £4.80 pint

One Still Water: £3.20 for 330ml can

