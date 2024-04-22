Co-op Live: Prices for drinks revealed as shocked visitors pay £8.95 for pints
The arena is set to open for the first time this week with a preview night held featuring Rick Astley over the weekend.
Take That, Olivia Rodrigo and Stevie Nicks are all booked to play the arena in coming months.
Many music fans from Yorkshire will be taking the trip over to visit the arena in Manchester, which has one of the largest capacities in the UK.
Fans and press were given a first look inside over the weekend.
However, drink price lists shared on social media have gone viral this morning – including pints of Guinness and Asahi Super Dry for £8.95.
Pints of soft drinks are also listed at £4.80 and non-alcohol beer is £6.95 a pint.
One said: “I can’t believe it, a pint of Pepsi is nearly a fiver.”
Another added: “The 10 quid pint will be with us before 2025.”
Examples of drinks prices at CO-OP Live according to social media users:
BEER
Guinness: £8.95
Grolsch: £8.95
Asahi Super Dry: £8.95
Seven Bro7hers IPA: £8.95
Asahi Alcohol Free: £6.50 330ml can
Guinness 0 per cent: £6.95 440ml can
WINE
When in Rome Frugal Pecorino: £35 bottle
When in Rome Frugal Primitivo: £35 bottle
COCKTAILS:
Smirnoff Passionfruit Martini: £12.00
Espresso Martini: £12.00
Smirnoff Classic Vodka: £9.50 for 50ml
London Dry: £9.50 for 50ml
SOFT DRINKS
Pepsi, Pepsi Max, Lemonade, Tonic Water: £1.20 dash, £2.80 half, £4.80 pint
One Still Water: £3.20 for 330ml can
