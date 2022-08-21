Coastal care homes at risk of closure after damning inspection report reveals safety failures

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out inspections of Sandy Lane Hotel in Bridlington in June and Mayfair Residential Care Home in Scarborough in July.

Both were given the lowest rating of inadequate after inspectors judged the homes to not be adequately safe or well led.

Sandy Lane Hotel is home to 16 people aged 65 and over.

Pictured: Scarborough sea front

Inspectors found that windows at the home weren’t secure, although the provider offered assurances after the inspection that the work to ensure windows were safe had been completed.

There was also criticism that staff had left soap that could be ingested by residents out in the open.

And medication was not always stored correctly, inspectors found.

At Mayfair Residential Care Home, which has 13 residents, inspectors found risk assessments had not taken place for patients who had diabetes.

And residents had not always received their prescribed medicines as staff were not appropriately trained and competent.

Infection, prevention and control was not sufficiently managed, the CQC said.

Sandy Lane Hotel’s inspection came after a previous inadequate rating earlier this year.

The CQC is now deciding whether to shut it down and will re-inspect within the next six months to ensure improvements are made.