A ‘cockroach infested’ ship put port officials on alert after it sailed into Teesside.

PD Ports' Teesport. Photograph: Stuart Boulton.

The River Tees Port Health Authority said a pest control contractor had to be arranged to visit the vessel whose next destination was the United States. There had been concerns about the health of the ship’s crew.

The incident was reported in a performance summary for the authority, which monitors hygiene and environmental standards on vessels entering Teesport to ensure they comply with international hygiene and pollution laws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summary, covering August to October last year, said: “We were advised by Milford Haven Port Health Authority that a vessel was on its way to the Tees with a severe cockroach infestation on board. The vessel was unable to carry out the necessary controls prior to leaving Milford Haven and there were concerns about the public health impact on the crew.

“We informed the Harbour Master, the ship’s agent, and the seafarer’s mission of the incident and provided advice on whether to attend the vessel upon arrival. We also liaised with the agent to ensure a pest control contractor was arranged to visit the vessel upon arrival and evidence was provided of the contractor’s visit.

“No further action could be taken by Tees PHA as the vessel’s next port of call was in the USA.”