A huge sell-out crowd turned out for a popular Sheffield nightclub’s closing night party.

Clubbers at Code said the venue was packed as they enjoyed one final night at the Eyre Street venue.

Legendary DJ and platinum award-winning electronic dance music producer Ferry Corsten packed out the club with his What The F! set, featuring trance classics.

Code bosses announced the closure of the club last month. Despite winning awards and being one of the city’s most popular student destinations over the last eight years, during which it says it hosted over 1,657 events and entertained 1.7 million customers, bosses said the club would be running at a ‘significant loss’ if the venue remained open for the rest of the academic year.

Clubbers flocked to Code last night for its closing night party

“A combination of fewer students in Sheffield and a recent electricity price increase of 500 per cent means we’re left with no option but to close our beloved club forever,” they said in a post on Facebook.

They announced plans to move all Code’s events to their new home at DUO, just off West Street, which they described as a smaller space with much lower costs in a more central location.

“We think it’s the right move to keep the business alive, and hopefully you’ll join us as we move on to our next chapter,” they said.

“It’s been one hell of a rollercoaster, but it’s definitely time to get off!”

Posting on Code's Facebook page, Daniel Bumby described the closure as a “sad day”.

Philip Stimpson agreed and described the closure party as “phenomenal.”

