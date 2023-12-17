The British businessman kidnapped with his wife in Ecuador is a Yorkshire Dales landowner.

Colin Armstrong, 78, an honorary diplomat currently heading up the British Consulate in the city of Guayaquil, was snatched from his home along with a Colombian woman, Katherine Paola Santos, believed to be his partner. Ecuadorian police have confirmed to the media that they are investigating.

The kidnappers escaped from the ranch in the consul’s own car, a BMW, which was later found abandoned.

Although Mr Armstrong runs an agricultural supplies company in Ecuador, he is also well-known in the Yorkshire Dales for his business activities.

Colin Armstrong at Forbidden Corner (photo courtesy of Tupgill Park Estate)

He owns the Tupgill Park estate near Leyburn, and in the 1980s designed a pleasure ground which is now open as a visitor attraction called Forbidden Corner.

His grandfather Robert, a jockey and trainer, bought the estate in 1904 and established a racing yard. His father, Gerald, also rode as a jockey.