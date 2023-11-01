A629 Western Bypass: Couple who died when their car landed beneath Yorkshire bridge named
A married couple who died when their car left a bridge and landed beside a Yorkshire canal have been named by the coroner.
Michael George Booth, 72, and his wife Joyce Lillian, 74, were both killed in the collision on the A629 Western Bypass near Skipton on October 21.
Their Vauxhall Grandland was travelling towards Keighley when it struck the bridge barrier and landed next to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal beneath.
Their inquests will be opened at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on November 6 and adjourned for full hearings at a later date.
A councillor representing Skipton West has called for more safety barriers on the bridge, as a female lorry driver was killed in 2007 when her HGV was blown off the road into the canal below.
The bypass was built in the 1980s, and there have been plans submitted for new housing on the land between Broughton Road and the canal where the Booths’ car landed. The most recent proposal was refused by Craven Council but the developer has submitted an appeal.