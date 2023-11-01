A married couple who died when their car left a bridge and landed beside a Yorkshire canal have been named by the coroner.

Michael George Booth, 72, and his wife Joyce Lillian, 74, were both killed in the collision on the A629 Western Bypass near Skipton on October 21.

Their Vauxhall Grandland was travelling towards Keighley when it struck the bridge barrier and landed next to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal beneath.

Their inquests will be opened at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on November 6 and adjourned for full hearings at a later date.

A councillor representing Skipton West has called for more safety barriers on the bridge, as a female lorry driver was killed in 2007 when her HGV was blown off the road into the canal below.