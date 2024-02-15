Comedian Nigel Planer to star at Pocklington Arts Centre - here's how you can get tickets

Henry Normal and Nigel Planer are coming to Pocklington Arts Centre.

Planer is an actor, writer and more importantly for this show, he’s a great poet.

He joins Henry Normal, BBC Radio 4’s ‘poet in reticence’ to reunite a team that entertains, educates and informs but mostly entertains.

The audience can expect poetry, stories, jokes, Q & A, fun, knitwear and a few surprises at the show on Saturday October 26.

It gets under way at 8pm, with tickets £18.50.

Visit https://pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk/events/henry-normal-and-nigel-planner/ to book tickets.

There is plenty coming up at the Market Place venue for people to enjoy over the coming weeks.

On Thursday February 22, the story of British humanitarian Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of Central European children from the Nazis on the eve of World War II, is on the big screen in the film One Life, starring Anthony Hopkins.

A Brief History of Music arrives on stage on Friday February 23.

The latest show from acclaimed musicians Chris Green and Sophie Matthews and takes in 600 years of musical history in just 90 minutes.

Beginning in the Middle Ages and ending up in the 20th Century – and incorporating everything in between - this fun and fast-moving show is a whistle-stop tour of Western musical history.