Community spirit hailed by Pocklington care home over Christmas decorations response

Ukulele players perform carols in the grounds at Wold Haven Care Home.

Due to Covid-19 infection prevention precautions, the home was not allowed to have traditional decorations – Christmas trees, tinsel, baubles etc – in the communal areas within the home.

However, the staff and residents have worked really hard to create a lovely display that is within the infection prevention rules.

They have been supported by local community groups and businesses.

Some of the Christmas decorations at the home on Burnby Lane in Pocklington.

Topiary balls were provided by Brown’s Greengrocers, a 6ft tree came from The Mile Farm Shop, Pocklington Brownies sent Christmas Cards to all the residents, Wilberfoss School held a collection for the Residents Welfare Fund and also sent baubles that they had collected.

Wold Haven’s courtyard was festooned with decorations, including a festive light projector, wreaths, and baubles on canes in the garden.

Activities co-ordinator Kate Harrison said: “We would like to thank so many people – quite a few we don’t actually know and many from as far away as York – for kindly donating the baubles, outdoor wreaths and garlands, and for writing cards to the residents saying how much they have enjoyed our display as they have walked past.

“We even had a group of Ukulele players who came and played and sang carols through the windows for us.

“The Ambulance Station also allowed us to put baubles in their tree.”