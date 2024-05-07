Allyn Grayson was last seen at the Head of Steam pub, in Park Row, in Leeds city centre at about 5.30pm on Saturday (May 4). The 50-year-old had gone to the pub with a friend after the game at Elland Road but left suddenly without explanation.

Allyn, of Rothwell in Leeds, was seen on CCTV around Lands Lane and Briggate a short time later, and police have released the image in a bid to help find him.

Detective Inspector Ciaran Burns, of Leeds District CID, said: “It is completely out of character for Allyn to go missing like this and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.

“His family are anxiously waiting for any news, and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him since Saturday teatime or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

Allyn is described as 5ft 10ins tall with short, mousy brown hair. He was wearing a black Hugo Boss jacket, green top, indigo blue jeans and white Diadora trainers with red and blue stripes.