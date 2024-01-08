Concern for missing man from Yorkshire last seen carrying black suitcase and bin bag
Police are growing increasingly concerned for a man from Yorkshire who went missing last week.
Mark Coverdale, who is from Staithes near Whitby, was last seen at 12.30pm on Thursday (Jan 4) at the bus stop on Whitby Road.
The 51-year-old is believed to be wearing a blue coat, a shirt and jeans, and carrying a black suitcase and a black bin bag. He is white, with a shaved head, stubble, of very slim build and a hunched gait.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has information as to where he may be, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency on 999, quoting reference number 12240002230.
