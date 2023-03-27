Concerns plans for new holiday park near Pocklington 'will eat into buffer zone between village and industrial estate'

Developers claim building a new holiday park on the edge of an East Yorkshire village will create dozens of jobs.

Plans have been submitted to East Riding Council for a park with 95 holiday homes, along with a small petting zoo, shop, cafe and two lakes, off Back Lane, Barmby Moor, two miles from Pocklington.

However there are concerns that it will encroach into the buffer between the village and Pocklington Industrial Estate.

The plans claim the development will bring “significant economic benefits” and create 63 jobs, including 14 in the shop and cafe.

It also argues that it would be better to have single storey holiday homes built on the farmland rather than two-storey residential homes.

But chairman of the parish council Stephen Clark said that was a "strange" argument.

He said: "It is an area of open space and the policies of the East Riding Local Plan do state that the gap between Barmby Moor and Pocklington should be maintained and the Barmby Moor neighbourhood plan specifically says that the area should be maintained as open space as much as possible.

"It's going against the policies in the Local Plan and our Barmby Moor neighbourhood plan.