News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
9 minutes ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
4 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
5 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
6 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Concerns plans for new holiday park near Pocklington 'will eat into buffer zone between village and industrial estate'

Developers claim building a new holiday park on the edge of an East Yorkshire village will create dozens of jobs.

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:45 BST

Plans have been submitted to East Riding Council for a park with 95 holiday homes, along with a small petting zoo, shop, cafe and two lakes, off Back Lane, Barmby Moor, two miles from Pocklington.

However there are concerns that it will encroach into the buffer between the village and Pocklington Industrial Estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plans claim the development will bring “significant economic benefits” and create 63 jobs, including 14 in the shop and cafe.

Most Popular
The holiday park would be off Back Lane, Barmby Moor
The holiday park would be off Back Lane, Barmby Moor
The holiday park would be off Back Lane, Barmby Moor

It also argues that it would be better to have single storey holiday homes built on the farmland rather than two-storey residential homes.

But chairman of the parish council Stephen Clark said that was a "strange" argument.

He said: "It is an area of open space and the policies of the East Riding Local Plan do state that the gap between Barmby Moor and Pocklington should be maintained and the Barmby Moor neighbourhood plan specifically says that the area should be maintained as open space as much as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's going against the policies in the Local Plan and our Barmby Moor neighbourhood plan.

"It's a bit of a strange argument as it implies the scheme has worthiness because it prevents something else." The plans will be discussed by the parish council on April 6.

PocklingtonEast Yorkshire