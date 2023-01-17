For most children who experience a Musical Stories concert, it is the very first time they’ve seen an instrument up close. There are a lot of ‘wows’ and wide eyes, says Polly Ives, the Sheffield musician behind the project.

“One of the wonderful things about working with early years children is they give you such an instant reaction”, says cellist Polly, the founder of Concerteenies, a musical events producer for children aged up to seven. “There are a lot of wows and highly expressive faces."

Polly and renowned composer Paul Rissmann have been commissioning and creating new award-winning music for young people since 2006. But during the Covid-19 pandemic they came up with the idea of producing modern musical stories to inspire future generations - performed by just a solo instrument and narrator. After proving a hit in Sheffield, the Musical Stories project is now being rolled out across South Yorkshire, with 74 events.

“For 95 per cent of children they have never seen a musical instrument up close and it is their first musical experience,” says Polly. “Presenting it through a story it makes it really accessible and fun. A lot of children will have read the books so it is about introducing other elements to make it a sensory experience, bringing the story to life. They can sing, dance, clap along and enjoy it all together.”

Sheffield musician Polly Ives is taking her Musical Stories project across South Yorkshire. Photo: Andy Brown

Polly and Paul researched hundreds of children’s books to decide which would work best before matching them with an instrument. The full bodied sound of the cello emulates dinosaur roars in The Dinosaur Department Store, while a B flat clarinet and bass clarinet work together to play the animals in Mouse and Bear. There are four stories told in the initiative, which is funded by Arts Council England - with the harp and marimba percussion instrument also taking starring roles.

“We looked for books that have a really strong message for children or that are very engaging with vivid imagery that lends itself to musical instruments,” Polly explains. “In Mixed, which is an inspiring children’s book about colour, the full and beautiful sound of the harp helps tell the story.”

Paul adds: “With this project, I didn’t have all the colours of a symphony orchestra to play with, I had to use a single instrument to tell an entire story. I think the last time I fulfilled such a brief was when I was a student. So, at first, writing with such economy and efficiency felt completely alien.

“However, the reality of being a composer working during a pandemic, meant that the constraint of writing for a single instrumentalist meant that my music had the most chance of actually being performed - live - maybe even to an audience.”

The project is a pilot for Concerteenies to start to expand its partnerships and relationships across South Yorkshire. Photo: Andy Brown

Following success in Sheffield, Musical Stories is being rolled out across the county until June. It will reach more than 6,000 children and adults. Schools and early years settings are engaging youngsters with the scheme while families can now book 2023 concerts in public venues such as The Leadmill in Sheffield, Barnsley Civic, Rotherham’s Grimm & Co and Cast Festival Doncaster.

It will be the first time Concerteenies has run events in Doncaster and Barnsley and the second time in Rotherham. The overall aim is to reach more diverse and underserved communities. Bespoke project resources are also aimed at improving access for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) and neurodiverse children.

Sheffield teacher Alison Blakemore says the concerts have many benefits for children’s development. The deputy headteacher at Phillimore Community Primary School, in Darnall, says: “The biggest thing the concerts bring for me is engagement. Music is fundamental, I think, to children. The concerts show them that music is enjoyable and we’ve had parents come along to the concerts too.

“Teachers whose classes have taken part say the amount of engagement Polly gets from the kids is phenomenal - they are singing, dancing and joining in. Afterwards they are definitely more interested in music. We have a piano in school, for example, and they will want to hear the sounds it makes.”

Children enjoy being involved in the Musical Stories project. Photo: Andy Brown

The family concerts for Musical Stories South Yorkshire begin this month. The first, focused around The Dog Who Could Dig is at The Greystones pub on Saturday, January 28. Percussionist Matthew Brett, who won the percussion section of BBC Young Musician of the Year, will play the marimba.

There has been financial support for the project from The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, a legacy to Sheffield Tramlines festival director Sarah Nulty. Sheffield Church Burgesses Trust, Sheffield Town Trust and Sheffield Grammar School Exhibition Foundation have also provided funding.

Families with young children in Sheffield may have experienced Concerteenies’ vibrant events already but there are now big plans to expand. Polly says: “This project is a pilot for Concerteenies to start to expand its partnerships and relationships across South Yorkshire.

“We’d love to see what interest and need there is for our work across the county, as we’ve seen how important it can be to early years settings. The one thing I hope children take away from Musical Stories is that music is something which can be part of their everyday life and musical expression can be part of them.”

Musical Stories concerts and events are taking place across South Yorkshire. Photo: Andy Brown

The first Barnsley Musical Stories event is also The Dog Who Could Dig, at Barnsley Civic on March 12. In Doncaster, The Point will welcome The Dinosaur Department Store with cellist Ashok Klouda on April 5. Events in Rotherham are being finalised.

